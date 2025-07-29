Memes and reactions to João Félix signing for Al Nassr: "Final nail in the coffin", "laundering money scheme"...

HQ

João Félix's career has taken a surprise turn. After failing to crystallise in Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea or Milan, the Portuguese player is joining the Saudi Pro League. All signs pointed to a move to Benfica, the club that launched his career and showed the world the potential of the young star... only to later disappoint wherever he went.

Félix was reportedly willing to cut by more than half his salary at Chelsea (from 8 million euros per season to 3), but then Cristiano Ronaldo intervened (according to Fabrizio Romano) and he received an offer from All-Nassr: 70 million euros for two seasons. That's ten times more than what he would earn at Benfica, and he would reunite with his teammate at Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Thus, Al Nassr will pay 50 million euros to Chelsea (30 plus 20 in add-ons), which is almost the same quantity that Chelsea paid Atlético de Madrid, 52 million, in 2024. Only five years earlier, Atleti had paid 116 million dollars for him. But his market value, via transfer market, fell to 23 million in 2025.

Initially, Félix signed a seven-year deal with the "Blues", but only fulfilled one, and was already left out by Enzo Maresca from the Club World Cup squad that won the trophy.

In every sport outlet and on the Internet, people are already calling this move "the last nail in the coffin" for Félix (Marca) and making memes poking fun of the player who once had a bright future ahead, but wasted it all because of his attitude.

"It doesn't seem there is any turning point for him" said Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague to BBC Sport "I think he's the last generation of players as kids who were told how brilliant they were, that do not appreciate the other side of it that you need - which is to work without the ball. Even with the ball he's not consistent enough."