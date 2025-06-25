English
Memes and jokes on Boca Juniors as they are eliminated from Club World Cup and draw against amateur team Auckland City

The Argentinian giants draw against Auckland City and are eliminated from Club World Cup.

More trouble at Club World Cup: the match between Boca Juniors and Auckland City had to be suspended for 50 minutes due to a lightining storm. The match was stopped in the ninth minute of the second half due to weather, with the scoreboard showing 1-1. Incredibly, Auckland City, the amateur team from New Zealand, who suffered a 10-0 thrashing from Bayern and 6-0 from Benfica, had managed to draw against Argentinian giants Boca Juniors.

The author of the goal was Christian Gray, a player who, like most players at Auckland City, had other job. In his case, he is a school teacher. That fact, naturally, gave way for a lot of memes and jokes on social media, much to the disgrace of Boca, which later failed to win the game when the match was resumed.

The truth is that, even if Boca Juniors had managed to win Auckland, they wouldn't have qualified, as in the match that started simultaneously (but ended way earlier), Benfica defeated Bayern Munich 1-0. A surprise result that means Benfica qualified as group leaders, although that ended up being a poisoned apple, as Benfica, leader of group C, has been paired with the runner-ups of Group D... Chelsea. Bayern Munich will play against Flamengo.

Confirmed round of 16 matches:


  • Palmeiras vs. Botafogo: Saturday, June 28, 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST

  • Benfica vs. Chelsea: Saturday, June 28, 21:00 BST, 22:00 CEST

  • PSG vs. Inter Miami: Sunday, June 29: 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST

  • Flamengo vs. Bayern: Sunday, June 29: 21:00 BST, 22:00 CEST

