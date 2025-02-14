"Meme" player Antony is thriving at Betis, leaving Man United fans wondering if they are cursed

HQ

Antony Matheus dos Santos, 24-year-old Brazilian right winger, considered one of the worst Manchester United signings due to the high price (United paid £87 million, €100 million with add ons, the second most expensive signing ever), and his scarcity of goals (as well as controversial celebrations and plays like that "embarrasing" 720º spin) has found a new home at the Spanish club Betis. And, so far, Betis fans are delighted with him.

After only three games, he has already scored twice, one in LaLiga (although the team lost) and yesterday against Gent, in the best result the team has ever had in European competitions as a visitor: 3-0 against Belgian club Gent, which suffered their worst European defeat since 2009, as part of the Conference League play-off to reach the round of 16. He scored the first one, and assisted the second, in a emphatic victory that gets them closer to the round of 16, where they could face Chelsea.

Antony never received much love in Manchester, to the point of becoming a meme. Two goals in three games is already more than the single goal he scored last year all season for Manchester United in 14 games, leaving fans wondering if the team is cursed...