HQ

In an ambitious move that mirrors her former political ally, Silvio Berlusconi, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is determined to reshape the country's judiciary, pushing forward a reform to sever ties between prosecutors and judges.

Meloni argues that this change is essential for impartiality, with Francesco Paolo Sisto likening it to the need for soccer referees to come from a neutral city to avoid bias. However, the judicial system is resisting, with many claiming that the reform undermines their independence.

"You would never see a soccer referee coming from the same city as one of the two teams on the field. They must be from a different city. Likewise, a judge must be third-party and impartial." (Francesco Paolo Sisto, via Reuters).

The judiciary is even staging a strike later this month in protest, accusing the government of political interference. Despite the backlash, Meloni remains undeterred, citing growing public support for her stance.

The reform, already passed by the lower house of parliament, is expected to face further challenges in the Senate, and could ultimately be decided by a national referendum. For now, it remains to be seen how this political battle will unfold, and whether Meloni's reform will reshape Italy's justice system.