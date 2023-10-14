Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Melissa McBride rejoins the cast of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

McBride's first appearance in the show will be in the finale of Season 1.

At New York Comic-Con earlier this week, it was revealed that Melissa McBride will be reprising her role as Carol Peletier in The Walking Dead spin-off series Daryl Dixon.

This came as a surprise for fans as McBride previously dropped out of the series in April 2022 after the show's filming location was moved to Europe.

Carol's first appearance in the series is scheduled for 15th October during the finale of the show's first season.

In a statement, McBride said "I've known there was much more to be told of Carol's story as I felt her so unsettled when we last saw her, as she watched her best friend, Daryl, ride away. Apart or (hopefully!) together, their stories run deep, and I'm so excited to continue Carol's journey here. This team of storytellers have done amazing work to land these two established characters in an entirely new world to them, and I'm loving the discoveries!"

Season 2 of the show which is now titled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol will premiere in 2024.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

