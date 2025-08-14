Melania Trump threatens to sue Hunter Biden over Epstein claim

HQ

The latest news on the United States . Melania Trump has threatened to take action against Hunter Biden, the son of former U.S. President Joe Biden, all following the latter claiming in an interview with Andrew Callaghan that the former was introduced to her husband President Donald Trump at a party hosted by notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

As per BBC News, in the interview, Biden stated that "Epstein introduced Melania to Trump - the connections are so wide and deep." Melania Trump has taken this as a slight and claimed it to be false information, going as far as to threaten a lawsuit for more than $1 billion in damages due to Biden's claims being "false, disparaging, defamatory and inflammatory".

Melania Trump is demanding that Biden apologises and retracts his claim immediately, with the alternative being legal action. The basis of the suit is that Biden is known for having a "vast history of trading on the names of others" and using the claim to "draw attention to yourself".

This being said, this claim also comes as journalist Michael Wolff, who penned a biography on President Trump, mentioned in an interview with a US outlet Daily Beast that Melania Trump was known by an associate of Epstein when she first met the President. This claim has since been retracted following legal action from the First Lady too.

There is no public evidence that Melania Trump is actually associated with Epstein, and since the Epstein files are seeming less and less likely to be published each day that passes, we may never know if there's truth to it.