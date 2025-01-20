Melania Trump now has her own cryptocurrency

HQ

Today is the day that Donald Trump returns to the White House to become the 47th President of the United States. With this in mind and following his inauguration party overnight, his wife Melania Trump has now decided to take a stab at the world of cryptocurrency.

Joining Trump who offers the $Trump cryptocurrency, Melania Trump is now looking to offer the $Melania crypto too. It's a meme coin that comes in the form of digital collectibles that can be acquired, and as for the exact purpose of the crypto and what Melania wants to achieve from it, we're told:

"Melania memes are digital collectibles intended to function as an expression of support for and engagement with the values embodied by the symbol MELANIA."

The BBC reports that as of the time of writing $Trump is valued at around $12 billion, while $Melania is already valued at $1.7 billion.

