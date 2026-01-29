Melania Trump documentary pulled from South African theaters because of "recent developments"

HQ

The documentary Melania, set to follow the first lady in the weeks before her husband's second inauguration, has been withdrawn from theaters in South Africa just days before its scheduled release. The local distributor, Filmfinity, said the decision was made due to "recent developments" but declined to specify what prompted the pull, emphasizing that the company was not pressured by any external party.

Despite Amazon investing $40 million for the film rights and spending tens of millions more on marketing, pre-sale ticket numbers were reportedly low. The film's director, Brett Ratner, also drew controversy due to past sexual misconduct allegations from 2017, adding to the polarizing nature of the documentary. South African theater chains had expected the release to comply with local regulations, but the cancellation came abruptly.

The decision comes amid strained relations between the South African government and Trump, whose recent remarks about the country and trade disputes have angered local audiences. It remains unclear whether political tensions, low ticket sales, or a combination of factors led Filmfinity to cancel the release...