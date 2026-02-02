Melania documentary reaches near perfect Rotten Tomatoes audience rating, despite measly critical performance

It has been a rather tough debut for the Melania Trump documentary film, as the project arrived in cinemas and has yet to make much of any kind of splash. It has only a few millions of dollars in ticket sales to its name and this is matched up with a critical performance that is poor to say the least, with the current Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer sitting at a striking 10%. These all seem to point in the direction that the film hasn't landed with fans whatsoever, and yet it has a near perfect audience Popcornmeter rating with hundreds and hundreds of top-marks scores...

As noticed by X user Miles Johnson, Melania is rated at 99% on the Popcornmeter making it one of the platform's "Verified Hot" projects. However, there is clearly something sinister at play under the surface, as most all of the "Verified" users that have rated the film and given it a perfect 5/5 score seem to be new accounts or bots, accounts that have yet to rate any other film or project on the platform.

Interestingly, the same seems to apply to IMDB, although at a less impactful scale. On the other rating site, Melania has a rating of 1.3/10 stars, carried by the likely more authentic audience that have registered thousands and thousands of 1 or 2 star ratings. However, despite few ratings between 3 and 9, there is then a big spike with over 2,100 ratings giving the film a 10/10 score. Peculiar to say the least.

