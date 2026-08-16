Mel Gibson shares details on Lethal Weapon 5's plot: "It's a story all on its own"

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There have long been plans and rumours a fifth chapter in the Lethal Weapon series is still on its way, but each day that passes seems to make this less and less of a likelihood when considering the age of leading stars Mel Gibson and Danny Glover (Martin Riggs and Roger Murtaugh, respectively).

Gibson still seems confident the film will eventually be made, and to this end, in a recent interview with Collider, he has shared a new slate of plot information and details, revealing how the project will fit into the modern action genre and also how it will deal with its older leading stars.

"It only harks back to the others in the minimal way, but it's a story all on its own. The characters are quite different. They're older. One's retired. The other one's on a desk job. He's putting on too much weight, and it's low-tech. It doesn't get into the big explosions and all this sort of stuff. But it still has the energy and, I think, drive of a big action film. Like, let's say for instance, Apocalypto. It's a foot chase, right? But it's kind of filmed like a car chase. So it still has all the elements of what was in the other films, but not nearly so complicated. But it deals more about the people in it."

Gibson also seems to be confident he will not just star but also direct Lethal Weapon 5, explaining he promised the late Richard Donner, the original director, he would pick up the mantle should Donner ever die.

"Donner, God rest his soul, he said to me in this deep voice, he said, 'Hey kid, if I drop off the perch, you'll take this over, won't you?' I said, 'Shut up! You're not going anywhere.' And of course he did. And, you know, when he passed away, I didn't say anything. But apparently he had told other people that too, so they all came to me and said, 'You direct it.' I said, 'Yeah, okay.'"

With Lethal Weapon 5 still on the cards, are you excited for this next chapter of the iconic franchise?