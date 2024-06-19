Mel Gibson: "I'm going to direct the fifth movie in the Lethal Weapon series"

HQ

With everything old becoming new again and Hollywood seemingly suffering from a drought of ideas, it's almost strange that we haven't had a new Lethal Weapon movie (no, we're not including the TV series) yet - especially as part four premiered in 1998 and talk of part five started back in 2007.

All the movies so far have been directed by Richard Donner who died three years ago (aged 91), but now it seems that someone is ready to pick up the torch and make Lethal Weapon 5, and this person undoubtedly has some insight into the series.

We're talking, of course, about Mel Gibson, who plays Martin Riggs in the series. In the Inspire Me Podcast he says this:

"I'm going to direct the fifth movie in the Lethal Weapon series. You know, Richard Donner, who did the other four, sadly passed away. He was a good friend, and he kind of tasked me with carrying the flag home on that one. It'll be an honor for me to do that ."

According to Gibson, Donner was working on the movie when he died and had apparently made some progress, which hopefully means the original vibe will remain:

"He had gotten a fair way into the screenplay , so we've used what was there, and we kept poking at it, working at it a little. I'm pretty happy with it , it's good, I had a lot of fun doing it."

We assume Roger Murtaugh (Danny Glover) will also appear in the fifth installment. When Murtaugh muttered "I'm too old for this shit" it was 1987, today Glover is 77 years old - but we can't deny that we hope he might go on new cop adventures with Mel Gibson regardless.