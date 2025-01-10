Mel Gibson closer to Passion of the Christ sequel

Mel Gibson has shared plans to begin production on The Resurrection of the Christ, a sequel to his 2004 hit The Passion of the Christ. During a recent interview on Joe Rogan's podcast, Gibson revealed he and his brother, along with Randall Wallace, spent seven years writing the ambitious script. The movie will delve into the resurrection of Jesus Christ, exploring elements like the fall of angels and the journey to hell. Gibson is also keen to reunite with Jim Caviezel in the lead role, using CGI to address the actor's aging. "It's not going to be easy, but I'll take a crack at it," Gibson said.

