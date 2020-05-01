LIVE

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Xcom: Chimera Squad
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Bleeding Edge

Mekko makes a splash in Bleeding Edge

Ninja Theory shares the latest patch notes for the online brawler shortly after the latest combatant entered the arena.

Ninja Theory has just unleashed Mekko (the dolphin) on Bleeding Edge players, just over a month after the release of the game on PC and Xbox One. To mark the occasion the studio shared a couple of things, one being the infographic that we've attached below, which shows a few player habits over the last few weeks.

The other info was the patch notes shared here, which detail all the changes made to the game alongside the introduction of Mekko. If you've not tried the game yet, there's some Mekko gameplay below that shows both the game and its newest fighter in more detail.

Bleeding Edge

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts

Bleeding EdgeScore

Bleeding Edge
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"We're sure that it has the potential to grow into something special but we couldn't help but feel that things were a little too bare-bones at launch."



Loading next content