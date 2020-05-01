Mekko makes a splash in Bleeding Edge

Ninja Theory has just unleashed Mekko (the dolphin) on Bleeding Edge players, just over a month after the release of the game on PC and Xbox One. To mark the occasion the studio shared a couple of things, one being the infographic that we've attached below, which shows a few player habits over the last few weeks.

The other info was the patch notes shared here, which detail all the changes made to the game alongside the introduction of Mekko. If you've not tried the game yet, there's some Mekko gameplay below that shows both the game and its newest fighter in more detail.