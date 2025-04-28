Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock, and Julianne Moore headline Netflix's Sirens

Even more star power is on the menu for Netflix subscribers this May, as the streamer has now presented a look at the upcoming dark comedy series Sirens. This show revolves around a concerned sister who is looking to protect and free her younger sibling from the grips of a seemingly perfect socialite who lives a life of luxury. As you would expect, things aren't really as perfect as they seem and soon this spirals off into one crazy weekend of events.

Sirens features a stacked cast with the show headlined by Meghann Fahy and Milly Alcock, but it also features Julianna Moore, Kevin Bacon, and Glenn Howerton, and the series is actually closer to making its arrival than you may think.

Netflix has published a trailer and affirmed that Sirens will be debuting on the streamer on May 22. The official synopsis has also been shared, which adds the following:

"Devon (Fahy) thinks her sister Simone (Alcock) has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell (Moore). Michaela's cultish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it's time for an intervention, but she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be. Told over the course of one explosive weekend at the Kells' lavish beach estate, Sirens is an incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class."