Meghann Fahy gets brutally trolled in upcoming Blumhouse thriller Drop

Blumhouse has a big 2025 planned, more so considering in April it intends to debut a new project in cinemas that is looking to be ideal for the thriller fans out there.

Known as Drop, the movie stars Meghann Fahy in the leading role, alongside It Ends With Us' Brandon Sklenar, and it looks to tell the story of a mother who is being brutally trolled and forced to do things she doesn't want to do to save her children and also stop people from unnecessarily dying. The big catch is that this is all happening while on a date, and as the night progresses, Fahy's character Violet begins to suspect the whole incident is being helmed by her date Henry, played by Sklenar. Until the last moment...

The plot synopsis adds: "Emmy nominee Meghann Fahy, breakout star of White Lotus and The Perfect Couple, plays Violet, a widowed mother on her first date in years, who arrives at an upscale restaurant where she is relieved that her date, Henry (It Ends with Us' Brandon Sklenar) is more charming and handsome than she expected. But their chemistry begins to curdle as Violet begins being irritated and then terrorized by a series of anonymous drops to her phone.

"She is instructed to tell nobody and follow instructions or the hooded figure she sees on her home security cameras will kill Violet's young son and babysitting sister. Violet must do exactly as directed or everyone she loves will die. Her unseen tormentor's final directive? Kill Henry."

Drop is being directed by Christopher Landon and is produced by Jason Blum, Michael Bay, Brad Fuller, and Cameron Fuller. It's being distributed by Universal and you can see the trailer for the movie below ahead of its premiere in cinemas on April 11.