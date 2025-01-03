Meghan Markle to take Netflix by storm with lifestyle series

Ever since she began her journey to become part of the British Royal Family by marrying Prince Harry, former Suits star Meghan Markle has kind of disappeared from the entertainment spotlight. However, now that the heat surrounding her royal involvement and the many controversies that have spouted from that have died down, Markle is looking to return to what she was once known for.

And this is in part coming in the form of a new series for Netflix. It won't be a drama role like she has had in the past, but rather it is a lifestyle show that delves into the Duchess of Sussex's personal life and downtime, all to deliver a collection of how-to's and conversations from friends throughout her life.

Essentially, if you've been looking forward to a steady lifestyle show to get you through January, this could be one for your watchlist.

The show, known as With Love, Meghan, will debut on the streamer on January 15 and you can see the trailer and full synopsis below.

"This inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to's and candid conversation with friends, new and old. Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same."

This is an ad: