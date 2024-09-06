Megan Thee Stallion gives her own take on We Will Rock You for Pepsi Gladiator 2 commercial

HQ

Pepsi, Gladiator 2, Megan Thee Stallion. They might not sound like they'd match up on paper, but the soft drinks brand has just released a new commercial combining all three to celebrate Pepsi, the return of the NFL, and Gladiator 2.

NFL players walk into a colosseum in the trailer, where they manage to survive the day thanks to the power of Pepsi. Classic marketing stuff really. It doesn't have much to do with the film, but it will likely cause a stir with Megan Thee Stallion taking on Queen's classic We Will Rock You.

It harkens back to an old Pepsi commercial inspired by the original Gladiator, which saw Britney Spears, Beyonce, and P!nk sing in the middle of an arena. The only thing left to decide now is which commercial you think is better.

