Megan Fox to return for Jennifer's Body sequel, filming could begin as soon as October

Jennifer's Body, the Mean Girls-meets-horror flick that has gained quite a cult reputation since its release in 2010, appears to be moving forward quite quickly with its long-awaited sequel. We first heard news of writer Diablo Cody taking on the Jennifer's Body sequel late last year, but things are coming together at a rapid pace.

According to a new report via Dread Central, Megan Fox, the star of the 2010 original, is set to make her return. It's unknown whether Amanda Seyfried has yet confirmed if she'll be back, but she is expected to return for the sequel. The original director, Karyn Kusama, is also coming back, taking on Cody's script.

Jennifer's Body follows a high school cheerleader (Fox) who ends up possessed and begins to start killing and eating her male classmates. Her best friend, a nerdier girl (played by Seyfried), is the only one who can stop her. The film initially released to mixed to negative reviews, but has since garnered a cult following, leading to the demand for a sequel.