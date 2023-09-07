Megan Fox is Nitara in Mortal Kombat 1

HQ

Netherrealm Studios has confirmed that many beloved characters will return in Mortal Kombat 1. Some of them have been in every numbered entry, but the upcoming reboot brings back a fighter quite a few probably haven't heard of. You most definitely have heard about the person voicing her, however.

Tonight's gameplay trailer doesn't just reveal that Nitara returns as a playable character in Mortal Kombat 1. Its biggest focus is actually that Megan Fox is voicing the vampire that first appeared in Mortal Kombat: Deception.

She is, as we already knew, not the only Hollywood star in Mortal Kombat 1 either, because J.K. Simmons will voice Omni-Man and John Cena obviously takes the role as Peacemaker when they arrive as DLC character post launch.