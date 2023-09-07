Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Mortal Kombat 1

Megan Fox is Nitara in Mortal Kombat 1

She joins John Cena and J.K. Simmons.

Netherrealm Studios has confirmed that many beloved characters will return in Mortal Kombat 1. Some of them have been in every numbered entry, but the upcoming reboot brings back a fighter quite a few probably haven't heard of. You most definitely have heard about the person voicing her, however.

Tonight's gameplay trailer doesn't just reveal that Nitara returns as a playable character in Mortal Kombat 1. Its biggest focus is actually that Megan Fox is voicing the vampire that first appeared in Mortal Kombat: Deception.

She is, as we already knew, not the only Hollywood star in Mortal Kombat 1 either, because J.K. Simmons will voice Omni-Man and John Cena obviously takes the role as Peacemaker when they arrive as DLC character post launch.

Mortal Kombat 1

