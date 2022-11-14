Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Megan Fox cosplays as Zelda

And her hubby Machine Gun Kelly went as Link.

Megan Fox became a household Hollywood name after Michael Bay's first two Transformers movies and has also played April O'Neil in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from 2014 (and a whole lot more).

And clearly, she isn't done with popculture yet, as she has now revealed her chosen outfit for Halloween. It turns out Megan Fox went as princess Zelda, and she really went the extra mile with it, as is evident from videos on her Instagram profile. Fox's husband Machine Gun Kelly was also a part of the package and cosplayed Link.

Check several images and videos out in her Instagram profile below. What do you think of the result?

