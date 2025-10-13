Megan Fox and MatPat join Five Nights at Freddy's 2 cast

HQ

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 isn't far away from its release now. While it might be dipping out of spooky season this year, it will be arriving as an early Christmas present on the 5th of December. As a gift leading up to that date, we got some new cast announcements as part of NYCC this past weekend.

Appearing at the panel via the overhead screen, YouTuber and renowned FNAF theorist MatPat revealed he'd be playing Toy Bonnie in Five Nights at Freddy's 2. Megan Fox will portray Toy Chica, and Kellen Goff is playing Toy Freddy.

Keen-eyed fans will already remember MatPat's cameo in the first FNAF movie, but now he's a full-on cast member. Fox's voice acting might cause Mortal Kombat 1 fans PTSD from her performance as Nitara, but she's a huge name joining the cast as Toy Chica. Kellen Goff's previous voice work is sure to come in handy in his portrayal of Toy Freddy, too.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 releases on the 5th of December.