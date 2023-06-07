Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Megan Fox and Jason Statham fight sexy in Expandables 4 trailer

Sylvester Stallone and crew have decided to give the movie a dumb name though.

Arnold Schwarzenegger will not appear in Expendables 4, but that doesn't mean the movie will have a lack of famous actors.

Lionsgate has given us the first trailer for The Expendables 4, or Expend4bles as it's actually titled, and it sure seems like the talks about Sylvester Stallone wanting to leave the series in the hands of someone else are true when looking at how much of the spotlight Jason Statham gets. He's not alone, however, as we also see quite a lot of newcomers Megan Fox, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Andy Garcia and more doing everything from funny lines to crazy fights.

