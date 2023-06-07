Megan Fox and Jason Statham fight sexy in Expandables 4 trailer

Arnold Schwarzenegger will not appear in Expendables 4, but that doesn't mean the movie will have a lack of famous actors.

Lionsgate has given us the first trailer for The Expendables 4, or Expend4bles as it's actually titled, and it sure seems like the talks about Sylvester Stallone wanting to leave the series in the hands of someone else are true when looking at how much of the spotlight Jason Statham gets. He's not alone, however, as we also see quite a lot of newcomers Megan Fox, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Andy Garcia and more doing everything from funny lines to crazy fights.