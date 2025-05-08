Megan Campbell breaks World Record for longest throw-in female football

HQ

Irish centre-back Megan Campbell became world famous for her super strong throw-in. This 31-year-old footballer, currently playing for London City Lionesses, once said that she wanted to be remembered for more than her throw-ins, which frequently become assists. However, her undeniable talent has earned her a Guinness World Record: the world's longest throw-in football (female), launching the ball a distance of 37.55 m (123 ft 2 in).

"It's an amazing achievement for me personally to have that now, as the first ever. But ultimately you want someone to beat you, I want someone to be more successful than me because then that means I've put another player in a better place", said the Irish player, who attributes to her hypermobility her ability to throw the ball longer than any other women in football, as her arms can go further back than the average person.

In order the claim thar record (which was unclaimed by any women before) she had to beat a minimum of 35 m (114 ft 9 in). She said than when she was playing for a boy's team when she was 12 or 13, she could throw longer than the boys.

"As I grew up it got longer, it's just something I've always had, I never specifically worked on it, but it's something nice to have in the back pocket when needed", said the London City Lionesses player, who last week helped her team earn promotion back to the Women's Super League.