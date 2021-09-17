MegaMan's Rush is coming to Monster Hunter Rise on September 24

HQ

HQ

Monster Hunter Rise's fourth Capcom collab has finally been revealed and it will be coming to the game on September 24. This time it's MegaMan's trusted canine buddy Rush that is arriving as a layered armour set for the Palamute. To unlock Rush, you'll once again have to complete a special Event Quest just as you did with other Capcom collabs.

As mentioned, Rush is the fourth out of five Capcom collabs planned for the creature slaying RPG. Previously, we have seen collaborations with Monster Hunter Stories, Okami, and Street Fighter, and the final collab is set to release before the year closes.

You can check out the brand-new trailer for the MegaMan collab in the video above.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.