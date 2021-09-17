English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Monster Hunter Rise

MegaMan's Rush is coming to Monster Hunter Rise on September 24

The character will arrive as the RPG's fourth Capcom collaboration.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ
HQ

Monster Hunter Rise's fourth Capcom collab has finally been revealed and it will be coming to the game on September 24. This time it's MegaMan's trusted canine buddy Rush that is arriving as a layered armour set for the Palamute. To unlock Rush, you'll once again have to complete a special Event Quest just as you did with other Capcom collabs.

As mentioned, Rush is the fourth out of five Capcom collabs planned for the creature slaying RPG. Previously, we have seen collaborations with Monster Hunter Stories, Okami, and Street Fighter, and the final collab is set to release before the year closes.

You can check out the brand-new trailer for the MegaMan collab in the video above.

Monster Hunter Rise

Thanks, Nintendo Life.

Related texts

Monster Hunter RiseScore

Monster Hunter Rise
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

Following the success of Monster Hunter World, the iconic series is heading back to the Nintendo Switch.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy