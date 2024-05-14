Megalopolis' trailer leaves us with more questions than answers

There are few films that have a history like Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis. The Godfather and Apocalypse Now director has been planning and scheming for this film since all the way back in 1977, and following a number of cancellations and delays, he ultimately decided to fund the film himself, with it shooting recently and now set to debut this year. The main catch is that it still doesn't seem to be represented by a production or distribution partner and we don't know exactly when it intends to debut in theatres either, but we do have a teaser trailer to gawk at that leaves us more confused than before we watched it.

The premise of the film essentially revolves around an idealist architect who attempts to rebuild a devastated metropolis into a sustainable utopia, but faces difficulties doing so in the form of a corrupt mayor who has no interest in seeing the city become such.

The film stars Adam Driver as the architect Cesar Caitlina and Giancarlo Esposito as Mayor Franklyn Cicero, but this movie also has a bunch of additional and big name stars, including Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voigt, Jason Schwartzmann, Laurence Fishburne, and Dustin Hoffman.

Megalopolis is said to be premiering at Cannes this year, so hopefully we'll get a firm release date on the movie in the coming days and weeks.