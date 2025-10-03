Megabonk is already a million seller

When we published our review of Megabonk recently, we highly praised the game for its entertainment value. It surprised us with uncompromising creative vision and its ability to continue to engage the player and be completely arrogant about that devotion too. We went as far as to describe the game "as one of the greats in the genre," and clearly many agree.

We say this because already Megabonk has become a one million seller. Revealed on social media, the game's X account explains that it has achieved the feat in as little as two weeks, which means developer Vedinad will be celebrating by "eating spaghetti with EXTRA sauce tonight".

Have you played Megabonk yet? If not, it's worth noting that you can snag a copy of the game on Steam for as little as £8.50 currently.