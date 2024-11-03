Mega64 is facing major financial issues—at risk of shutting down

HQ

The legendary YouTube channel Mega64 is in trouble, with dark clouds gathering on the horizon. The team, including Rocco Botte, Derrick Acosta, and Shawn Chatfield, has produced countless videos with some of the industry's biggest stars—Shigeru Miyamoto, Hideo Kojima, Cliff Bleszinski, and Gabe Newell, just to name a few. For those who remember, they even created two of Nintendo's E3 montages in 2014 and 2015.

Unfortunately, it now seems the channel may only have weeks left—unless a miracle happens. They announced via X that they can no longer afford to keep Mega64 going financially. The issue stems from various factors, including fewer views due to changes in YouTube's algorithm and declining merchandise sales. We're all crossing our fingers that they can overcome these problems and keep the channel alive.

What are your favorite Mega64 memories?