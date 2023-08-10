Mega Man-inspired roguelike leaves early access on PC

HQ

30XX looks like an interesting roguelike, as it combines the fast pace of the modern genre with the classic feel of the old Mega Man games. Now, after a period in early access it has finally launched on PC.

Players can take on levels as one of two playable characters. Ace dives deep into battle with his sword while Nina fires charged shots at enemies from afar. Sadly, even as the PC version of the game has released in full, the Switch version has been delayed.

There hasn't yet been a new date confirmed for the release of the game on Nintendo's platform, but it has been promised that 30XX will arrive on Switch "very soon." Check out the launch trailer below if this sounds like your kind of game.