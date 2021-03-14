Mega Manectric and Therian Forme Thundurus will be debuting in Pokémon Go later this month

You're watching Advertisements

Pokémon Go is celebrating Electric-type Pokémon through in-game events this month. From March 16- March 22, this first ever 'Charge Up' event will run and it will see Electric-type Pokémon appear more frequently in the wild, in raids battles, and in Mega Raids.

Perhaps the most exciting part of the event is that Mega Manectric and Therian Forme Thundurus will be making their Pokémon Go debut. This evolved form of Manectric made its debut within Pokémon X & Y, and it's currently one of the most powerful Electric-types in the entire series with a base stat total of 575. Therian Forme Thundurus on the other hand is an alternate form to the legendary Pokémon that boasts a higher Sp. Atk stat.

You can find out more about this upcoming event here.