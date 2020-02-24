LIVE

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection achievements revealed

Those looking to get a helping hand prior to the release of Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection can now plan their achievement/trophy runs.

Tomorrow marks the release of Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection on PC, Playstation 4, Switch and Xbox One. The collection offers no less than six classic titles from the Mega Man Zero series, namely:


  • Mega Man Zero

  • Mega Man Zero 2

  • Mega Man Zero 3

  • Mega Man Zero 4

  • Mega Man ZX

  • Mega Man Zero ZX Advent

As you likely know, one can expect pretty hefty retro challenges in the game, and we know these are titles where people really try to maximize to get the full 1000 Achievement Game Score (and the challenges are usually the same for other initiatives like trophies and Steam Achievements). The full list has now been posted over at TrueAchievements, and as per usual, there could be some spoilers of what to expect within - even if we suspect a whole lot of you already know everything about those games.

Which game are you most proud of having maximized a perfect 1000 gamerscore in?

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection

