Mega Man: The Wily Wars getting re-release for Mega Drive

Mega Man: The Wily Wars was released for Mega Drive back in 1994 and was also included in Mega Drive Mini 2019. It is basically remakes of the three first Mega Man titles from NES with vastly improved graphics and sound. It is fairly expensive to buy and considered a collectors item, but now we get a new chance to buy this nugget as an official re-release has been announced.

It is Retro-Bit and Capcom that are launching a Collector's Edition. It includes the game on "a striking blue sparkly shell, the game comes on a blue circuit board to match along with a 5-volt chip, battery-backed saves, gold-plated contacts, and beveled insert points". There's also an old school manual as well as alternate boxarts, a numbered certificate, a poster and plenty of other stuff.

Head over this way to pre-order your copy, as the campaign runs from May 21 to June 21 with a price tag of €69.99. Check out a presentation video of this package below as well as an image of all the goodies.