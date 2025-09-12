LIVE
      Mega Man Star Force returns in massive Legacy Collection

      Capcom is bringing back one of Mega Man's most overlooked sub-series.

      Star Force is hardly one of the most well-remembered branches of the Mega Man franchise—a sort of spiritual successor to Battle Network that landed on the Nintendo DS many years ago. After two sequels and a Japan-exclusive crossover with Battle Network, Star Force has been dormant, but it's now being revived as Mega Man Star Force: Legacy Collection. This hefty nostalgia trip includes every version of each game: the original trio of Pegasus, Leo, and Dragon; the dual follow-ups Zerker X Ninja and Zerker X Saurian; and Mega Man Star Force 3 in both Red Joker and Black Ace forms. A real retro treat for anyone curious about a different side of the Mega Man universe. Check out the trailer below.

