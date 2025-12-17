Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection launches in March

HQ

Fans have been asking for a new Mega Man game for years, and last week Mega Man Dual Override was finally announced, with a release date of 2027. But we don't have to wait until then to hang out with Capcom's most iconic hero, because a hefty collection is coming in March.

This time, however, it's not about the classic original character or Mega Man X (which are usually the most requested), but about Mega Man Star Force. If the name doesn't sound familiar, it's an action role-playing franchise rather than classic platforming in a series originally released for the Nintendo DS between 2006 and 2009. For those who care a lot about the story and chronology of the Mega Man world, this is a continuation of Mega Man Battle Network.

Capcom has now announced that Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection will premiere on March 27, available for PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox. Check out the new traile below, and under it you'll find a full list of the included titles.

