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For most people, Mega Man is synonymous with the main series that began on the NES and is set to get a new game next year in the form of Mega Man: Dual Override, or possibly Mega Man X. But in Japan, Mega Man is much bigger than that and there is a wealth of obscure games that in many cases have never even made it to the West, or at least haven't made much of a splash.

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Among the bigger and more successful titles, we find the Nintendo DS series Mega Man Star Force, a sort of spiritual successor to Mega Man Battle Network (which was also released in the West, primarily on the Game Boy Advance). Star Force offered three adventures spread across a total of seven different versions, which can be compared to the setup in the Pokémon games, meaning you chose a version to get slight variations in your adventure. However, there is no major trading element, so I would argue that it was primarily a way to sell multiple versions to the same player.

Be that as it may, you don't have to choose in Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection, as it includes them all. If you want the aggressive Mega Man Star Force Leo, it's here, and if you prefer the connoisseur's edition, Mega Man Star Force Dragon, you can choose that too. What's more, Capcom has packed the project with all sorts of extras from the game's history, such as the ability to view all the cards, check out artwork, listen to music, and the like.

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The design is consistently good and the graphics hold up surprisingly well.

In short, the Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection offers a pretty comprehensive package. I only played the first one back in the day and got straight into it. Capcom has chosen to retain the graphical style, so it's a thoroughly pixelated game we're presented with, but immediately I think the isometric style has stood the test of time well and it's still admirably clear.

The story revolves around Geo Stellar, a young lad who has recently lost his father in space. It is essentially a rather dark story, but one that is dealt with very swiftly, as befits the era. There is no time to mourn; instead, characters and gameplay mechanics are introduced at a rapid pace. The first game has the most story as it introduces the world, and in addition to Geo Stellar, we also meet Omega-Xis. These two are the series' key characters, and together, can transform into Mega Man, who then uses cards to defeat all manner of enemies.

The graphics have been improved in several areas, such as higher-resolution artwork.

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Games two and three are presented in the same light-hearted manner, with Geo Stellar and Omega-Xis still living at home with their mum, going to school, and living in a small town somewhere in the future, whereupon a troublemaker turns up and a new adventure can begin. There is a surprising amount of dialogue squeezed into what are almost role-playing-game-like premises, but as everything is so concise and to the point, it never becomes stiff or monotonous; nor does it ever feel engaging, but rather like an excuse for adventure. If I were to compare it to anything, think of the storytelling in the early Pokémon games.

The big draw of the Mega Man Star Force series was its card-based battles with a PlayStation-style presentation (with improved resolution) on a smaller grid. Unlike the Battle Network series, Star Force was a bit more action-oriented and it can actually get quite challenging. Fortunately, there's a whole host of aids, from being able to save regularly to giving yourself more time or making weapons stronger.

The battles stand out as the highlights.

Battles then take place on a small grid using both action and card-based mechanics. By optimising your cards effectively, you can combine them skilfully to deliver massive attacks, whilst also firing your arm cannon and ensuring you don't get in the way of enemy attacks. It thus becomes a kind of dance between timing, positioning, and card selection that I'm very fond of.

If I were to mention anything negative, it's that, as I said, this was a Nintendo DS game, which means the menus were originally designed for the stylus. I would imagine this isn't a problem on devices with touchscreens, but I've played it on the Xbox Series S/X (and effectively the PlayStation 5 as well), and here the menus feel a bit clunkier than they did back in the day.

The menus can be a bit fiddly to use with a controller.

All in all, it's still a very solid collection that's easy to recommend. These are games that stand the test of time, which wouldn't have benefited from more polygons, and which have been well revamped with higher resolution where appropriate (such as in battles and on the maps). If you're looking for classic Mega Man action, this is definitely not for you, but if you want a typically cosy Japanese "happy-go-lucky" adventure with a deep gameplay system, then it's really easy to recommend this lovely collection.