Mega Man joins Sonic Racing: Crossworlds and we have the first trailer to prove it

HQ

September 25 is the launch of Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, but those who pre-ordered the deluxe version of the game have already been playing for a few days. Some have even got their hands on the physical version in advance, and thanks to this, we knew that Mega Man himself is coming as a guest character, something we reported on.

But... at that point, it was just leaks and no confirmations, and during Sony's recently concluded event, Mega Man was finally presented in a trailer. And it gets better, because Mega Man will be joined by Proto Man, and we can also look forward to a Rush kart and a Dr. Wily's Castle track, complete with the beloved theme. So when will this package be released? We don't know anything other than that it will be sometime in 2026.

But check out the trailer below in the meantime.