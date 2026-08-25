Mega Man: Dual Override reveals Proto Man in new trailer, and DLC for Pragmata

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One of the best announcements of last year's The Game Awards was the return of Mega Man, with a brand new game from Capcom: modern 3D graphics and an updated look, but the classic run and gun 2D gameplay. Mega Man: Dual Override reappeared at Gamescom, with a new trailer revealing that Proto Man will appear in the game.

The trailer also showcased the new Custom Chips that modify your abilities and let you unleash special powers. Finally, it ended with a boss fight with a new boss called Twinkle Girl.

But that's not all, as Capcom also announced a cute and fun DLC for Pragmata, based on Mega Man and Proto Man. The skins will released in the future, no details were revealed.

Mega Man Dual Override remains planned for 2027 on PS5, PS5, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch.