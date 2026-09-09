Mega Man: Dual Override bosses revealed in Steam leak
Even though we don't know if the leak is real, there are plenty of signs pointing to it being so, meaning a spoiler warning is in effect.
We've previously reported on the contest Capcom held where fans were invited to create their own Mega Man bosses for Mega Man: Dual Override, with one of them eventually appearing in the final game. In March, they announced the finalists, but we haven't heard anything more about it since then.
Now it seems that all the bosses in the game have been revealed via a Steam leak (thanks, Resetera), and thanks to this, we also appear to know which fan-created Robot Master won the aforementioned contest, as well as who the game's final bosses are. For many the story in Mega Man is completely irrelevant, but if you absolutely don't want to know which bosses await you in Mega Man: Dual Override, you should stop reading here due to an obvious spoiler warning:
Robot Masters:
- Twinkle Girl
- Jet Man
- Boat Man
- Tank Man
- Sand Woman
- Cook Man
- Cleanser Man (contest winner)
- Build Men
Endgame bosses:
- Bass
- Wily the Great
- The Ultimate Rival