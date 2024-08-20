Mega Man confirmed as playable character in Funko Fusion

HQ

In addition to being ultra-popular collectibles that span virtually every category (from pop culture icons from the world of movies and gaming to singers, sports stars, politicians and more), Funko Pop is also used in other contexts.

The latter includes board games such as the entertaining Funkoverse but also video games. So far, however, the latter has mainly involved smaller titles dedicated to specific brands, such as the now defunct Gears Pop, but next month will see the premiere of Funko Fusion.

Funko Fusion is an action game whose basic premise is reminiscent of what Funko Pop really is, namely a huge fruit salad of franchises. It's packed with all sorts of characters, and now another one has been announced - one that we suspect will make gamer hearts pound a little harder.

As you've already guessed from the headline, it's Mega Man. Since Capcom seems to refuse to do anything new with this icon, Funko Fusion is the rescue to curb the Mega Man craving somewhat.

September 13 is the premiere date for Funko Fusion, and you can check out how Mega Man looks and works in the announcement trailer below. And don't forget to have the music on, because we're getting a classic Mega Man soundtrack.