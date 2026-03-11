Mega Man changes his voice after Capcom's controversial demand

It seems that we will have to get used to a new voice for Capcom's beloved Blue Bomber when Mega Man: Dual Override is released in 2027. Apparently, however, the reason for this is not dissatisfaction on the part of Capcom (or the fans), but rather a demand that voice actor Ben Diskin is unwilling to meet.

Via Bluesky, he reveals that Capcom has indeed asked him to return to the role, but with the requirement that he work without any union protection. He says that Capcom has stated that they do not intend to use his voice for future AI projects, but that they simply refuse to involve the union, which makes everything legally uncertain and could ultimately result in him not owning his own voice:

"While I certainly appreciate the acknowledgement of the concern around AI, working without a contract I can realistically enforce isn't something I can risk.

"The only way to enforce non-union contracts like this involves personally taking giant companies like Capcom to court and suing if I thought they'd used AI. I don't have the mental, emotional, or monetary strength to survive a protracted legal fight.

"In my heart, I want to believe Capcom would never use AI... But in my HEAD, I'm aware that basically every major corporation is looking to incorporate generative AI to save money."

Now he is saying goodbye, seemingly without bitterness, and concludes by writing:

"It's been an honor voicing Mega Man in Mega Man 11, the best-selling game in the series' history and watching Mega Man reclaim his rightful place as a gaming icon.

"I hope Mega Man: Dual Override is even more successful than 11 and that everyone enjoys all the hard work the devs are putting into it."

Considering that the Mega Man games are not huge projects and Diskin is hardly getting paid a fortune for Mega Man's few lines, one might wonder whether Capcom should really be fighting this battle and risking a potential blow to its reputation over this game.

What do you think about Capcom's demand to keep the union out and Ben Diskin's decision to leave?