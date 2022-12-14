Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Mega Man Battle Network: Legacy Collection

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection gets an April release date

A whopping ten games to look forward to!

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

While Mega Man is primarily known as a difficult platformer, in the early 2000's the Mega Man Battle Network games turned the series into a tactical RPG. The spinoff series was quite successful and six entries were released in quick succession (ten if you count the Pokémon-like variants).

Soon you will be able to experience all the games on modern hardware as Capcom has revealed that Mega Man Battle Network: Legacy Collection will release for Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Steam on April 19, 2023. The collection even features online play for most of the titles.

The physical release on PS4 and Nintendo Switch will include all ten game variants while digital versions are divided into two volumes featuring the following games:

Volume 1:


  • Mega Man Battle Network

  • Mega Man Battle Network 2

  • Mega Man Battle Network 3: Blue

  • Mega Man Battle Network 3: White

Volume 2:


  • Mega Man Battle Network 4: Blue Moon

  • Mega Man Battle Network 4: Red Sun

  • Mega Man Battle Network 5: Team Colonel

  • Mega Man Battle Network 5: Team Protoman

  • Mega Man Battle Network 6: Cybeast Gregar

  • Mega Man Battle Network 6: Cybeast Falzar

Check out the trailer for Mega Man Battle Network: Legacy Collection below.

HQ
Mega Man Battle Network: Legacy Collection

Related texts



Loading next content