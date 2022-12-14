Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection gets an April release date

While Mega Man is primarily known as a difficult platformer, in the early 2000's the Mega Man Battle Network games turned the series into a tactical RPG. The spinoff series was quite successful and six entries were released in quick succession (ten if you count the Pokémon-like variants).

Soon you will be able to experience all the games on modern hardware as Capcom has revealed that Mega Man Battle Network: Legacy Collection will release for Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Steam on April 19, 2023. The collection even features online play for most of the titles.

The physical release on PS4 and Nintendo Switch will include all ten game variants while digital versions are divided into two volumes featuring the following games:

Volume 1:





Mega Man Battle Network



Mega Man Battle Network 2



Mega Man Battle Network 3: Blue



Mega Man Battle Network 3: White



Volume 2:





Mega Man Battle Network 4: Blue Moon



Mega Man Battle Network 4: Red Sun



Mega Man Battle Network 5: Team Colonel



Mega Man Battle Network 5: Team Protoman



Mega Man Battle Network 6: Cybeast Gregar



Mega Man Battle Network 6: Cybeast Falzar



Check out the trailer for Mega Man Battle Network: Legacy Collection below.