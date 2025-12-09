Mega Man, Ace Attorney, and Devil May Cry to get new projects at Capcom

HQ

Capcom might have a pretty large catalogue of IPs, but nowadays you'd largely associate it with Resident Evil and Monster Hunter games. Those IPs sell well, but to grow even more in the future Capcom wants to keep its other major IPs growing as well, including some fan favourites that have been left to sit for a while.

As spotted in Capcom's 2025 Integrated Report by Rockman Corner, a passage is dedicated to brands that the company wishes to grow through new projects. "Capcom owns a wealth of globally popular brands, such as Mega Man, Devil May Cry, and Ace Attorney. We aim to expand our user base and improve our performance through new releases, remakes, and ports of titles in these series to new hardware. By enhancing brand power and cultivating loyal fan bases, we will grow these into core IPs," said Haruhiro Tsujimoto, Capcom's COO.

New releases, remakes, and ports are all up for discussion, and Capcom will support these efforts through expanding its Osaka development base, making a new facility, and updating the RE Engine.

There are no specific projects confirmed thus far, but with a big event looming on Thursday, perhaps Capcom might give us a teaser there. For now at least, the company is looking ahead to the launch of Resident Evil Requiem, which will arrive in February 2026.