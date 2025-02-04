Mega Man 11 is the best selling game in the entire franshice

HQ

Yesterday we reported that the Resident Evil series continues to be extremely popular with high sales despite the fact that there hasn't been anything new released in two years, nor is there anything even announced.

Now Mega Man fan site Rockman Corner points out another interesting detail in Capcom's so-called Platinum Titles list, namely that Mega Man 11 is now at two million copies sold, making it the series' single best-selling game. The closest competitors are Mega Man 2 at 1.51 million copies and Mega Man Legacy Collection at 1.6 million copies.

Mega Man 11 was released in 2018 and received mostly good reviews. However, it had no real marketing, but has nevertheless performed strongly. Given the good results, one could suspect that Capcom would want to release a twelfth installment as well, but unfortunately Capcom seems completely uninterested in its "blue bomber" other than for guest appearances and re-releases.