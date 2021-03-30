Mega Lopunny is making its Pokémon Go debut this weekend

You're watching Advertisements

Yet another mega evolution is making its debut within Pokémon Go this weekend. The latest mega evolved creature to join the popular mobile game is Mega Lopunny, who is fittingly arriving during its spring-themed event. Between April 4 and 8, Mega Lopunny will be appearing within Mega Raids, and there will be new avatar items added to the shop inspired by its design.

During the event, there is an increased chance that you'll encounter a Shiny Bunnelby, and Exeggcute, Marill, Plusle, Minun, and Buneary will be appearing more often out in the wild. Exclusive spring-themed stickers will also be available from PokéStops and Gifts, and players will have the chance to undertake a special Collection Challenge.

You can read more about the upcoming spring-themed event here.