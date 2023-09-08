Mega launches a "do it yourself" Xbox 360

HQ

While Lego is by far the biggest brand when it comes to toy building blocks, there are actually quite the few alternatives. Most of them are pretty bad though, with one exception, Mega (previously known as Mega Blocks).

And they have now announced something retro gamers might appreciate, a "do it yourself" Xbox 360. It's made in the same vein as the Lego versions of Atari 2600 and NES, with several cool Easter-egg features besides just looking great. This includes lights (both console and controller), a disc drive in which you can put a Halo 3 disc to unlock new features, battery slot on the controller, and even a "removeable hard drive and side shell panels to reveal an interactive interior".

The whole set is made out of 1,342 pieces and is priced $149.99. There is a tiny catch though, as it's made exclusively for Target in the US, so it might be somewhat tricky to get hold of in Europe at a reasonable price.

We can at least check this wonderful set out in the short X video below and some images.