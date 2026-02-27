Mega Garchomp Z arrives in Pokémon Legends: Z-A

HQ

The majority of the headlines that many will continue to talk about as part of this year's Pokémon Day Pokémon Presents show will revolve around the newly announced Generation 10. But that doesn't mean that The Pokémon Company has forgotten about Pokémon Legends: Z-A, at least not entirely.

To mark this celebratory day, it has been revealed that Mega Garchomp Z is now available to utilise in the game, meaning if you have one of the ground-based dragons in your team, you will soon be able to take the creature to a different level by having it hold the new stone, Garchompite Z, and letting it Mega Evolve in combat.

The good news is that getting Garchompite Z is actually a rather straightforward affair, as you simply need to connect your Nintendo Switch 1 or 2 to the internet, head to the Mystery Gift feature, and claim the stone for good. Then it's entirely up to you to use the pocket monster as required.

So, will you be adding Mega Garchomp Z to your team?