Mega Drive Mini 2 now available for pre-order in Europe
And the full game list has been officially revealed in new video.
Mega Drive Mini 2 was confirmed for Japan earlier this year, and it initially looked like a product that might stay there. Fortunately, it was later also announced for the US as Genesis Mini 2, and finally for Europe as well.
Now Sega has launched an official pre-ordering page, and it seems like it's an Amazon exclusive unit in many big markets, priced ££104.99/€109.99 when it launches on October 27. We've also gotten a nice video with plenty of retro love, introducing all the games we are getting in the European version of this mini console. A full list can also be found further down, if you prefer text.