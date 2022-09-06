Mega Drive Mini 2 now available for pre-order in Europe

HQ

Mega Drive Mini 2 was confirmed for Japan earlier this year, and it initially looked like a product that might stay there. Fortunately, it was later also announced for the US as Genesis Mini 2, and finally for Europe as well.

Now Sega has launched an official pre-ordering page, and it seems like it's an Amazon exclusive unit in many big markets, priced ££104.99/€109.99 when it launches on October 27. We've also gotten a nice video with plenty of retro love, introducing all the games we are getting in the European version of this mini console. A full list can also be found further down, if you prefer text.

Mega Drive



After Burner 2



Alien Soldier



Atomic Runner



Bonanza Bros.



ClayFighter



Crusader of Centy



Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf



Earthworm Jim 2



Elemental Master



Fatal Fury 2



Gain Ground



Golden Axe 2



Granada



Hellfire



Herzog Zwei



Midnight Resistance



OutRun



OutRunners



Phantasy Star 2



Populous



Rainbow Islands Extra



Ranger X



Ristar



Rolling Thunder 2



Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi



Shining Force 2



Shining in the Darkness



Soleil



Sonic 3D Blast



Splatterhouse 2



Streets of Rage 3



Super Hang On



Super Street Fighter 2: The New Challengers



The Ooze



The Revenge of Shinobi



ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron



Truxton



VectorMan 2



Viewpoint



Virtua Racing



Warsong



Mega CD





Ecco the Dolphin



Ecco: The Tides of Time



Final Fight CD



Night Striker



Night Trap



Robo Aleste



Sewer Shark



Shining Force CD



Silpheed



Sonic CD



The Ninja Warriors



Yumemi Mystery Mansion



Bonus

