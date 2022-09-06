Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Mega Drive Mini 2 now available for pre-order in Europe

And the full game list has been officially revealed in new video.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Mega Drive Mini 2 was confirmed for Japan earlier this year, and it initially looked like a product that might stay there. Fortunately, it was later also announced for the US as Genesis Mini 2, and finally for Europe as well.

Now Sega has launched an official pre-ordering page, and it seems like it's an Amazon exclusive unit in many big markets, priced ££104.99/€109.99 when it launches on October 27. We've also gotten a nice video with plenty of retro love, introducing all the games we are getting in the European version of this mini console. A full list can also be found further down, if you prefer text.

HQ

Mega Drive


  • After Burner 2

  • Alien Soldier

  • Atomic Runner

  • Bonanza Bros.

  • ClayFighter

  • Crusader of Centy

  • Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf

  • Earthworm Jim 2

  • Elemental Master

  • Fatal Fury 2

  • Gain Ground

  • Golden Axe 2

  • Granada

  • Hellfire

  • Herzog Zwei

  • Midnight Resistance

  • OutRun

  • OutRunners

  • Phantasy Star 2

  • Populous

  • Rainbow Islands Extra

  • Ranger X

  • Ristar

  • Rolling Thunder 2

  • Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi

  • Shining Force 2

  • Shining in the Darkness

  • Soleil

  • Sonic 3D Blast

  • Splatterhouse 2

  • Streets of Rage 3

  • Super Hang On

  • Super Street Fighter 2: The New Challengers

  • The Ooze

  • The Revenge of Shinobi

  • ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron

  • Truxton

  • VectorMan 2

  • Viewpoint

  • Virtua Racing

  • Warsong

Mega CD


  • Ecco the Dolphin

  • Ecco: The Tides of Time

  • Final Fight CD

  • Night Striker

  • Night Trap

  • Robo Aleste

  • Sewer Shark

  • Shining Force CD

  • Silpheed

  • Sonic CD

  • The Ninja Warriors

  • Yumemi Mystery Mansion

Bonus


  • Devi & Pii (previously unreleased)

  • Fantasy Zone (new port)

  • Space Harrier II + Space Harrier (new port)

  • Spatter (previously unreleased)

  • Star Mobile (new port)

  • Super Locomotive (new port)

  • VS Puyo Puyo Sun (new port)

Mega Drive Mini 2 now available for pre-order in Europe


Loading next content