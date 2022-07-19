Mega Drive Mini 2 gets 11 new games announced

HQ

It's been known for a while that Sega is working on a new mini-console, this time based on the updated Mega Drive unit that was simply called Mega Drive II. Recently, it was confirmed to be coming to the US as well, and 23 of the total 50 titles that come built-in were revealed.

Now eleven more games have been announced, this time for the Japanese version. While there may be some differences between Japan and the West (and possibly even between our European version, when or if it's announced), the vast majority tends to be similar. Therefore, it may be interesting to know that the following titles are included, in addition to the 23 announced in the link above.

Cartridge games:

Aah! Harimanada

Alien Soldier

Fatal Fury 2

Gyuwanburaa Jikochuushin Ha Katayama Masayuki no Majong Dojo

Spatter

Super Street Fighter 2: The New Challengers

Tatsujin

Sega/Mega CD games:

Final Fight CD

Lunar: Eternal Blue

Lunar: The Silver Star

Wondermega Collection

The Mega Drive Mini 2 will be released in the US on October 27, but as you know, it has not been officially announced yet if the console will also come to our part of the world. Check out a Japanese presentation of the games below.

Thanks GamingBolt