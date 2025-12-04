Mega Drive fans can now get their own creations on a cartridge

HQ

We suspect that not many of you spend your free time making Mega Drive games, so this news probably doesn't really affect you - but it's so cool that we think it's worth reading anyway. The website Homebrew-Factory.com offers the opportunity to have your own Game Boy and NES games delivered on cartridges, and now they have added another format... Mega Drive.

You can get your games with labels based on both Genesis (the American name for the console) and Mega Drive (the Japanese and European name), so if you've created a game and want to keep it for yourself or maybe even sell it to others, this is obviously a golden opportunity. As fun as it is to have a copy on your computer, it's naturally more impressive to have a physical cartridge sitting on your shelf.