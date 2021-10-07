Mega Drive classic shooter Gleylancer is coming to modern consoles soon

Masaya Games, Ratalaika Games and Shinyuden has announced that they are bringing Gleylancer, a classic shoot'em up that was originally released on Mega Drive back in 1992 in Japan, onto the modern consoles, which are: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch. The game is set to release next week, on October 15. A launch trailer showing the gameplay has been released, you can check the video at the end of this text.

Back in 2008, Gleylancer launched in the west for the first time by landing on Wii Virtual Console. Then, in 2019, a physical re-release was published by Columbus Circle in Japan.

Would you want to grab Gleylancer for some old-school fun and nostalgic taste?

HQ

