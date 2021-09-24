Mega Drive and Nintendo 64 coming for Switch Online

HQ

Once again the rumours turned out to be true. Nintendo 64 games are indeed coming for Switch Online, which was confirmed during tonight's Nintendo Direct. And it is getting accompanied by Mega Drive. This includes Nintendo classics like Super Mario 64, and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and more, with additional games coming later (F-Zero X, The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask and even Banjo-Kazooie are confirmed).

The Mega Drive collection isn't half bad either with uber-classics like Contra: Hard Corps, Phantasy Star IV, Shinobi III and of course Sonic the Hedgehog + more. There are also controllers announced for both formats, looking like the originals for Mega Drive and Nintendo 64, just as Nintendo did with NES and Super Nintendo, which are priced $50.

And speaking of prices... unfortunately, none of these games will be included with the regular Switch Online. There will be another, likely more expensive, tier needed to get those formats. It should be mentioned that you can probably save a decent buck by simply getting Sega Mega Drive Classics for Switch (or PC, PlayStation or Xbox) instead, which offers 50+ games including those coming for Switch Online.